Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission puts the brakes on proposed car wash

MANDEVILLE, La — The City of Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission voted down a proposed car wash project, according to Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden.

The car wash’s developer was seeking a Special Use Permit to build the A&E Wash at 1255 West Causeway Approach. The address is a nearly two acre undeveloped lot near Mandeville High School.

Many businesses and neighbors along the West Causeway Approach were against the project, saying that it’s not an appropriate business for that location. They placed signs along the roadway, urging the P&Z Commission to vote down the proposal.

Tuesday night, according to Madden, commission members did just that by a 5-0 unanimous vote against the project.