Mandeville Mayor selects city’s new police chief

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Mayor of Mandeville took to social media on Tuesday evening to introduce his choice for the city’s new police chief.

“I’d like to introduce my candidate to be the next Chief of Police for Mandeville, Mr. Todd Schliem,” posted Madden on Facebook.

Schliem was chosen out of a field of applicants to replace recently retired Gerald Sticker, who served as chief since 2016 after joining the force in 1992.

According to the mayor’s press release, Schliem joins the Mandeville Police Department after a decorated career with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, where he spent the majority of his time working and collaborating with local police agencies.

“I have been involved in a few personnel decisions for new directors during my first year as Mayo,” said Madden. “This one, to name a new Police Chief after the retirement of former Police Chief Gerald Sticker in June, has been the most difficult by far due to the fact that we had so many qualified applicants.”

Now Madden, who was elected mayor in August of last year, will present his candidate to City Council for approval at the July 22 meeting.

During the selection process, Madden was looking for three main characteristics:

who could best lead the department and keep the community safe

who would relate and work well with the men and women of the Mandeville Police Department

who would work well with the Mayor, other city directors, and the city council members

“The finalists for the job were all capable professionals, however, I feel strongly that Schliem is what the department needs right now,” said Madden. “I have had one on one meetings with every officer in our department.

“I know Todd will do the best job in meeting the men and women of the department where they are at, and then leading the department forward in a positive direction right off the bat.”