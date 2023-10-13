COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The man accused of a 2019 double shooting that left a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy dead has been sentenced to life.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Mark Spicer entered a guilty plea in the killing of Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto.

Liberto was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2019, following a pursuit. Troopers say they tried to pull Spicer over for a traffic stop in the Old Mandeville area, but he refused. A police chase ensued that included Liberto.

The chase ended when Spicer crashed along the exit ramp on exit Highway 190-Highway 20.

According to deputies, after Spicer crashed, he started shooting at Liberto and another officer. Liberto died at the scene while the other officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He then ran away but was later captured in the Beau Chene neighborhood.

Spicer was found guilty on charges of:

First-degree murder of a peace officer — Life without benefit of parole and 100 years of hard labor

Attempted first-degree murder — 50 years of hard labor

Aggravated flight from an officer — 5 years of hard labor

Obstruction of justice — 40 years of hard labor

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm — 5 years of hard labor

