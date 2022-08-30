Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder near Talisheek. Police say two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

According to reports, police were called to a neighborhood where a male victim of unknown age was shot to death outside a home in the 73000 block of Tee Street. After the call, STPSO deputies responded to the scene and found the body of a man lying by the front door of the residence.

Through the investigation, police learned that the victim was involved in an argument with another man at the time of the incident. After speaking with a few witnesses deputies were able to figure out two men were involved in the murder. STPSO deputies located the two men identified as Dain McCann and Jacob Sloan.

Reports show that 24-year-old Dain McCann was the person who shot and killed the victim and 27-year-old Jacob Sloan brought McCann to and from the location. McCann and Sloan were both booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. McCann was booked for one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice. Sloan was booked for one count of accessory after the fact and one count of obstruction of justice.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for positive identification and to see the exact cause of death.