Man shot in his car on Slidell street, STPSO reports

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported an overnight shooting in Slidell on Wednesday.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when a man sought medical treatment for gunshot wounds sustained when a man approached him while sitting in his vehicle on Salmen Street. The victim was fired upon and struck.

The shooter entered a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area in an unknown direction.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

