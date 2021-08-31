Man provides free seafood meals for neighbors after fallen trees damage his home

MANDEVILLE, La — Keith Adams knows how to cook seafood. He has a restaurant on Highway 22 in Mandeville called Seafood to Geaux.

Monday, he set up boiling pots and other cookers in the cul-de-sac where he lives in the Beau Chene neighborhood.

“My restaurant, obviously with the storm, is closed, and I was going to lose everything in the freezer,” Adams told WGNO New. “So I decided to give back to the community.”

Gumbo, seafood au gratin, even deserts were all free for the taking. Like virtually every neighborhood in Saint Tammany Parish, the people in Beau Chene have had no electricity since Hurricane Ida struck. Along with the power outage, many of them are also dealing with tree damage.

In fact, as people gathered at the serving table Adams placed beside his cookers, chainsaws and other heavy equipment roared behind him. Workers were removing a stack of fallen trees that damaged a home, Adams’ home!

Adams said he was simply returning the favor for the help of others after the storm.

“I’ve had my neighbors coming all day to help,” Adams said. “Thank God for them.”