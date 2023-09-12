SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reports that a man was injured after he tried to extinguish a fire inside his home in Slidell on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

St. Tammany Parish fire officials said crews responded to a report of a house fire at 220 Venus Road around 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a mobile home with heavy smoke and flames visible.

They said firefighters then entered the home and extinguished the fire in 11 minutes. They were able to keep it from spreading to nearby mobile homes.

After speaking with the homeowner, crews said they learned that he was in his bedroom when he heard a noise coming from his living room.

The man then went into the living room and discovered his loveseat and the surrounding area on fire. He said he tried to put the fire out himself with buckets of water but was unsuccessful and burned himself in the process.

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1)

Fire officials said he was transported to a hospital for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts