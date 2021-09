MANDEVILLE, La — Mandeville police responded to a house fire late Thursday night that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at about 11:15 at a house on Walnut Street. Fire fighters say they’re still trying to determine what caused the fire, but they believe it started at the back of the house.

One man was taken to the hospital with burns on at least one of his arms, according to his family members who lived in the house.