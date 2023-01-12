COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — An arrest was made in the Covington area shooting that sent a man to the hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies report a man called in stating he was shot while driving near the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.

Another person was in the vehicle but they were not harmed.

Investigations determined that 20-year-old Jacolby Howard was the person responsible. Deputies say he was a passenger in another vehicle when he got out and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Howard is now booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on:

Two counts of Attempted Murder and

One count each of Aggravated Criminal Damage

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

“I applaud our detectives who work swiftly and thoroughly to make a quick arrest in this case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence in St. Tammany Parish.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.