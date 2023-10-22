COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that a man is dead following a house fire in Covington on Sunday, Oct. 22.

State Fire Marshal deputies said crews with the St. Tammany Fire District 12 responded to a call of a house fire in the 76000 block of Cameo Drive around 1:15 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters said they found a man inside a closet and removed him from the home. He was then brought to a hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said they determined that the fire started in the home’s fireplace as they “found evidence of it in use with the flue still closed” during an assessment.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but deputies say he is believed to be 62 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts