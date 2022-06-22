COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— Almost a month after a gun was fired at the Coquille Sports Complex on the North Shore, detectives say an arrest has been made in the investigation.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 20-year-old Steven Newsome of Tickfaw was taken into custody on Wednesday by US Marshals and Tangipahoa Parish deputies.

Newsome’s arrest comes after the May 29 incident where gunshots rang out at the Covington sports complex.

According to a Facebook post from Coquille, the shooting happened during open gym around 6 p.m.

Although no injuries were reported, employees later told WGNO they believe that day’s rain may have prevented people from getting hurt.

Newsome was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he awaits transfer into St. Tammany with charges pending.