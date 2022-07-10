LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in St.Tammany Parish. According to police, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on US 190 near Dresden Drive in Lacombe. 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer were killed in the accident.

According to LSP, Bickham was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima west on US 190 with Palmer in the front passenger seat. Witness reports indicated that Bickham entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle. After entering the eastbound lane, Bickham’s vehicle crashed head-on into a 2017 Infiniti Q50.

LSP reported that Bickham and Palmer were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation revealed that the driver of the Infiniti was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Blood samples were collected from both drivers for toxicological analysis.



