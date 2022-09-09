SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Local fire departments on the Northshore are remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Throughout the weekend, local firefighters will participate in a memorial stair climb in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.

The Cross Gates Athletic Club will host a stair climber fundraiser where donations will benefit the local 2455 Slidell Firefighter’s Association. Members of the St. Tammany Fire District 1 participated in the fundraiser challenge on Friday morning at the Cross Gates Family Fitness located on Gause Boulevard. The firefighters tried to climb 110 sets of stairs in their 45lb gear. That is the same number of stairs the firefighters in New York raced up to rescue people from the burning buildings in 2001.

The community is invited to join in on the challenge to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Community members can set personal goals, climb for time or flights, or work at their own pace. Cross Gates will donate $1 for every flight climbed during the reserved time slot from Friday to Saturday. Anyone can reserve a spot on one of the tribute stair climbers at any Cross Gate location.

On 9/11, the Slidell Fire Department will do the same and participate in their own tribute. Members of the gym are invited to support them at the event.