LIST: Cleco update to customers impacted by Hurricane Ida

PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday evening, Cleco provided an update to customers affected by Hurricane Ida.

Cleco damage assessors continue to patrol, the company is providing restoration updates for customers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

“At the height of the storm, our system statewide showed that approximately 104,000 customers lost power due to Ida with roughly 98,000 customers being in St. Tammany and Washington parishes,” said Robichaux.

Restoration Estimates

Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR). Additional ETRs will be shared, as they become available. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines.

St. Tammany Parish

Covington/Madisonville/Mandeville

· Lakeview Hospital – Power restored today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· St. Tammany Hospital – crews working, and ETR is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1

Abita Springs

· ETR for some customers in the interior part of town (downtown) is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Lacombe

· ETR for the nursing home is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

Madisonville

· ETR for some customers is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for customers on Hwy 1085 is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Diversified Foods, Inc. is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1

Covington

· ETR for portions of Hwy 190 which includes businesses like hotels and restaurants is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

Slidell

· ETR for Turtle Creek subdivision is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1 (roughly 200 customers)

· ETR for Lakeshore Villages subdivision is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· Crews have restored power to Palm Drive and Camellia Drive off of Bayou Liberty Road

· In the Front Street area:

o Crews have restored power to William Tell Street, Rosa Street, Clara Street, Jacob Street, Lee Street, College Street, Carey Street

o Crews have restored power to parts of Ponchartrain Drive and Kostmayer Ave.

· Crews restored power to Sunbelt Plastic Plant today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· Crews are onsite troubleshooting an outage at Trinity Neurologic Rehabilitation Center. Power had been restored but was lost. ETR is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Sunbelt Innovative Plastics is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· Power restored today, Wednesday, Sept. 1 to some streets in Eden Isles subdivision Power has been restored to these streets:

Chimera Lane

Darcey Lane

Gretel Cove

Charles Court

Some of Jubilee Point

Winward Passage (looking east)

· On Coastal Blvd. off of Old Spanish Trail, power has been restored all the way up to Dwyer Street with the exception of Bosworth Street due to a broken pole. The ETR for Bosworth St. is tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 2

· ETR for St. Tammany Jr. High School is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR today, Wednesday, Sept 1., in the Lincoln Park subdivision, off of Cleveland Ave.

o Public St.

o 8th St.

o Cleveland Ave.

o Section of Washington Ave.

o 7th St.

o 5th St.

o A section of Lincoln Ave.

o Section of 4th Str.

o Section of Sargent Alford Dr.

o 10th Street (off of Danny St.)

o Beth Drive (just before Fremaux Ave.)

o Alice Ave.

o Nellie Drive to the corner of Fremaux Ave.

Pearl River

· ETR for Police Station is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for the water tower is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Nelson Road sewer lift station is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Pump Slough area is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Sheriff’s Compound (Pine Street/Hwy Spur 41) is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Hwy. 41 headed north off of Hwy. 11 is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1 (includes Pearl River High School, Saw Mill Creek subdivision, Messer’s Trailer Park)

· Note that crews still have work to complete on some parts of Pine Street and Pine Street Delay due to larger breakdowns. No ETR at this time

· ETR for AWG warehouse is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

· ETR for Rooms to Go is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1

For the most up-to-date restoration information, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.