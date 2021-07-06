Lacombe man arrested for raping 64-year-old woman on 4th of July

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office reported the arrest of a Lacombe man in connection with a rape which occurred on Sunday, July 4.

Rene Murrell (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies report Rene Murrell is accused of raping a 64-year-old Slidell woman, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the suspect while out riding her bicycle at approximately 6 p.m. near Lacombe, La.

The investigation led deputies to a residence located in the 61000 block of Shady Pine Rd. in Lacombe where Murrell was then arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

L.R.S. 14:42 First Degree Rape

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting Arrest

“This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available, at this time.