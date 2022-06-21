MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On June 21, the Krewe of Eve announced the date for its second annual apple hunt.

The hunt will begin at 8 a.m. on June 25, and it will be along the krewe’s traditional parade route.

A map of the route will be posted on the krewes’ Facebook page.

Clues will also be shared on Facebook throughout the day.

“We started this event in 2021 because we wanted to engage our community in a way that was safe and those who were successful in finding an apple ended up with a krewe throw on our parade route, on what would have been our parade day. We couldn’t offer a parade to our community, but it was a great alternative last year,” said Krewe of Eve Vice-President (Publicity) Amanda Jones. “The event was so successful that we decided to make it a tradition and move it to the summer.”

The group will also decorate many of the apples and a couple of Eve throws.