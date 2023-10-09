SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish leaders are waiting for test results after a mystery substance was found in a Slidell waterway.

Parish officials began working with St. Tammany Fire District 1, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the United States Coast Guard to identify the substance on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The substance was found in the waterways near Moonraker Drive and Clipper Drive and has since been isolated to that area.

According to hazmat crews, the substance is pH-neutral and not flammable.

Parish officials said natural gas, sewer lift stations and main water line breaks have been ruled out as possible sources.

St. Tammany Parish President Michael Cooper said in an update Monday, “We have been informed that this substance is not dangerous to people. I greatly appreciate all first responders and other agencies who have helped in this process.”

Officials said the parish is working with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to test the water and make further decisions.

