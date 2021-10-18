Intruder shoots man inside Slidell apartment, suspect still at large

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the Lakeshore Apartments after a resident claimed an unknown armed man entered his apartment and began shooting, striking him once in the shoulder area.

The victim told deputies he armed himself with a gun, at which time the suspect fled.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening wound and released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Rudolph at (985) 726-7849.

