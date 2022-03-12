SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in St. Tammany Parish after crews battled a large house fire in Slidell on Saturday, March 12.

A Facebook post by the St. Tammany Fire Protection District showed firefighters working at a home in the Coin Du Lestin neighborhood.

STFD says the home stood two stories high and measured to be about 2,400 square feet. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Shortly before 9 a.m., crews received a reports of the fire in the 110 block of Davis Drive after a neighbor had discovered smoke coming from under the home. It was then they realized the house had caught fire.

Crews were on scene within minutes of the call, however, very brisk winds had caused the blaze to spread quickly through the home.

Units from Lacombe and Pearl River also helped extinguish the fire and in less than in hour, the flames were under control.

More than 40 personnel were on scene.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews battle large house fire in Slidell (Photo via St. Tammany Fire Protection District)

