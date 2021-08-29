Hurricane Ida sends tree crashing onto roof of a Mandeville house

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe wind gusts in the region reaching up to 90 mph sent a tree crashing into a Mandeville residence as Hurricane Ida continues its assault on Southeast Louisiana on Sunday.

The Mandeville Fire/EMS tweeted images of the incident at 5:03 p.m.

Mandeville Fire/EMS is on the scene of a tree that fell on a house. No injuries were reported and fire crews are in the process of placing a tarp over the hole in the roof in an effort to minimize damage. #HurricaneIda#MandevilleFireEMS pic.twitter.com/opxSbmKtza — Mandeville Fire/EMS (@stpfd4) August 29, 2021

According to the tweet from the department’s official Twitter page, “No injuries were reported and fire crews are in the process of placing a tarp over the hole in the roof in an effort to minimize damage.”

The latest update from WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen says residents can expect more severe weather until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.