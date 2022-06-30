COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to the theft of a cattle hauler. The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office began investigating the reported theft in Covington early in the morning. According to police, around 6:30 a.m., a local owner of a cattle farm called to report that his Peterbilt 18-wheeler had been stolen.

Along with the 18-wheeler, his attached cattle trailer was also stolen from his property on Highway 1082. After a few hours of searching, STPSO was able to find the stolen items off Pat O’Brien Road. While at the location, deputies found 34-year-old Travis Wade Cazaux who was trying to leave the location.

He was taken into custody without problems. Cazaux was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle valued at over $300,000 for the theft of the 18-wheeler and one count of felony theft over $25,000 for the theft of the cattle trailer.

Here is what STPSO Sheriff Randy Smith had to say about the arrest:

“I want to send kudos to our deputies, who in working with the owner, were able to quickly locate this stolen truck and trailer and make an arrest before the thief could even leave the area.”