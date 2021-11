COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A family store that was built in 1939 in the historic area of downtown Covington has burned to the ground.

Massive fire at Marsolan’s Feed and Seed in Covington, fire fighters are working to get the blaze under control @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/PcdbXgmxZH — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) November 16, 2021

Marsolan’s Feed and Seed Store was sold everything from pine straw, to rain boots, to windchimes. But on Monday night, the wooden-framed building could not be saved.

As far as we know, there were no injuries and no other structures were damaged.