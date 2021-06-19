Highwater rescues underway in Slidell

St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL, La. — Major flooding is occurring in parts of Slidell.

In a post on Facebook, the Slidell Police Department said they are deploying high-water vehicles and calling in additional resources. The flooding is reportedly wide-spread and happening across the city.

The department said, “Please stay in place and do not attempt to drive around at this time.”

Sadia Shahzad posted a photo from Brookter Street showing water creeping up driveways and yards.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Sadia.jpg

Kayla Almon said she did receive about an inch of water inside her home on Brookwood Drive.

Almon shared this photo of her backyard.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Kayla-Slidell-Flooding.jpg

This is a developing story. Stick with WGNO for the latest.

