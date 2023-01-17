LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A Lacombe man received a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a young Covington family.

On July 18, 2020, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office say they began investigating after the discovery of a deceased man and pregnant woman, in a vehicle near Bremerman Road in Lacombe.

Through investigation 20-year-old Peter Ignachius Reimonenq was discovered to be the person responsible. Before his trial began, Reimonenq plead guilty to;

2 counts of manslaughter

1 count of first-degree feticide

1 count of obstruction of justice

In exchange for the plea, he was sentenced to 80 years of hard labor without the benefit of parole or suspension of sentence.

The victim’s families were present in the courtroom and made this impact statement”

“He’s taken two beautiful souls and one which we will never get to know.” Family of the victims

