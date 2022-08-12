COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the opening of its new image recovery room for patients undergoing cancer treatments. It took a year-long effort to create the room. Patients will be able to visit the room located directly next to the Ben Blanchard Infusion Suite and pick from a variety of items.

Wigs, chemo beanies, scarves and other head coverings, as well as post-breast surgery garments, prosthetics, and bras, will be available. The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center also plans to provide future services like oncology massage therapy, and facial and cosmetology offerings.

“As patients undergo cancer treatment, both their physical appearance and emotional wellbeing are often impacted,” Mike Miranda, administrator, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington, said. “Those changes can potentially lead to depression and additional anxiety, which can play a role in outcomes. By providing a space dedicated to improving self-esteem, patient confidence can be restored throughout treatment, placing them in a better state of mind.”

There is a painted mural meant to inspire the recovering patients to help with their healing process. The mural was painted by mother-daughter duo, Marilyn Cothren and Madalyn Goff. Cothren, a two-time cancer survivor, and Goff are avid supporters of the Cancer Center in Covington. For more information about Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Covington and the services offered, visit marybird.org/covington.

Chevron granted $20,000 to help make the recovery room a reality. “We’re inspired by the medical professionals at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and patients who are bravely fighting against cancer each day,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Cancer impacts every aspect of patients’ lives as well as the lives of their families. Chevron is proud to partner with Mary Bird Perkins and collaboratively help get these heroic community members started on their post-cancer journey.”