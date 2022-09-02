COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted a Covington man accused of raping a victim under the age of thirteen.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, 41-year-old Tristian James Foster was indicted on 1 count of first-degree rape, 1 count of aggravated crime against nature where the victim was under the age of thirteen, and 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Montgomery reported that Foster abused two victims. One of the victims was an 8-year-old and the other was an 11-year-old. The abuse happened in Covington from 2021 through 2022.