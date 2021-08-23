Gas leak forces strip mall evacuation, closure in St. Tammany Parish

Update: August 23, 4:00 p.m. — Officials with the fire department have located the source of the leak and the scene is now secure.

All natural gas has been evacuated and businesses in the strip mall have returned to regular operations.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 4 reported a gas leak in a commercial retail development in Mandeville on Monday afternoon.

According to a post on Facebook, Mandeville Fire/EMS units were on the scene of a natural gas leak in a strip mall near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and East Causeway Approach.

The report claims the leak has caused the temporary closure and evacuation of several businesses located within the mall.