SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Funeral services are underway for New Orleans police officer Trevor Abney, who died last week more than two years after he was shot during a French Quarter ambush.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered Tuesday morning as they mourned Abney’s death. Services are scheduled for 12 p.m., followed by a procession to his final resting place at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Not only was Abney a police officer, but he also spent time in the National Guard, touring Iraq, and as a volunteer firefighter prior to joining the NOPD. He was an eight-year veteran of the force when he was shot in the face by a man in a pettycab while patrolling the French Quarter in 2020.

A special U.S. Honor Flag was in place at Tuesday’s services. The flag has traveled both the world and outer space since 9/11 and to this day, is used to honor those who serve.

Several road closures will be in place for the procession. We’re told the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will shut down Oak Harbor Boulevard from I-10 to the Harbor Center, while the Slidell Police Department will man Airport Road at the I-12 off-ramp, plus the intersection of Airport Road and Grantham College Drive.

See the route below:

SOD Traffic Motors will depart The Harbor Center

Harbor Center Blvd to Lakeshore Blvd N, left turn

Lakeshore Blvd N to Oak Harbor Blvd, right turn

Oak Harbor Blvd to I-10 East, veer right to on-ramp

Proceed on I-10 East to I-12 West, merge left for exit 267B

Proceed on I-12 West to Exit80, Airport Rd

Right turn onto Airport Rd

Airport Rd to Grantham College Dr, right turn

Grantham College Dr to Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

