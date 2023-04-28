SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) —A field of blue and pink balloons filled the sky Friday, as neighbors, friends, and fellow classmates came together to mourn the loss of a Slidell teen killed Tuesday

The community came together for a balloon release Friday (April 28)held in honor of 14-year-old Slidell Junior High School 8th grader, Samia Rogers, who lost her life in an ATV crash on Tuesday (April 25).

Rogers, was one of two teenage girls riding an ATV on Lefleur Drive when they failed to maneuver a curve, crashed into a tree, and were thrown from the vehicle. Unfortunately, neither teen was wearing a helmet at the time and suffered injuries.

The two were taken to separate hospitals where Rogers died from her injuries and the second teenager survived. Her condition is not known.

It is not known whether funeral arrangements have been made for Rogers.

