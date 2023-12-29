ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Four people were rescued early Friday morning, after their boat reportedly sank, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, officials with the United States Coast Guard contacted STPSO’s Marine Division to help with efforts to find four boaters who fell into “frigid” Lake Borgne.

Officials report the individuals fell into the water after their 40-foot fishing vessel sunk near the CSX Railroad Bridge.

Through the use of the Coast Guard helicopter and the help of marine deputies, two individuals were located and pulled out of the water. The others were rescued by workers on a large tugboat passing in the area.

Deputies took the boaters to Rigolets Marina and from there EMS personnel took them to a local hospital where they were treated for exposure to cold water.

There is no update on the boater’s condition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts