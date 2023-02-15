LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — Four individuals found themselves behind bars on Valentine’s Tuesday after an almost year-long drug operation was ceased by two law enforcement agencies.

In March 2022, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Louisiana State Police began investigating a lead on subjects who were reported to be distributing large amounts of illegal drugs throughout the parish.

Investigations revealed the subjects were members of a drug trafficking organization operating out of Lacombe, led by Reginald Schneider. Others identified were Willie Wilson, Kimberly Kerr and Miranda Moran.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), detectives pulled over a black Chevy pickup truck with Wilson and Kerr inside. During a search of the vehicle, d 28.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were found.

A search warrant was issued for homes located on:

Berry Todd Road

Janet Street

Dinkins Drive

With the help of State Police K9 Boyca, State Police Narcotics/Violent Crimes Task Force, and the STPSO Narcotics Division, detectives recovered:

178.4 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 58.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 23.9 grams of suspected fentanyl

66 dosage units of suspected oxycodone

Approximately 85.4 grams of suspected marijuana

An assortment of drug paraphernalia

Eight firearms, four of which were reported stolen

The search conducted at the Dinkins Drive home led detectives to the discovery of:

A camera system

A Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck

A GMC Sierra pick-up truck

A red Polaris RZR side-by-side

Close to a half million dollars in suspected drug proceeds

All vehicles were reportedly used to transport drugs in and around the Lacombe area, according to deputies.

The following were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center:

57-year-old Reginald P. Schneider:

6 counts of Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (felony)

6 counts of Illegal Possession of a Weapon in presence of a CDS (felony)

6 counts of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (felony)

4 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (felony)

1 count of Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses (felony)

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

48-year-old Willie L. Wilson:

3 counts of Distribution of a Schedule II CDS (felony)

1 count of Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (felony)

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II CDS (felony)

1 count of Illegal Possession of a Weapon in presence of a CDS (felony)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (felony)

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

51-year-old Kimberly Kerr:

1 count of Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (felony)

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II CDS (felony)

2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

1 count of Fugitive out of Louisiana Probation and Parole (misdemeanor)

48-year-old Miranda J. Moran:

2 counts of Possession of Schedule II CDS (felony)

1 Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

1 Count of Possession of a Schedule I CDS (misdemeanor)

“Due to the diligence of our detectives and the excellent working relationship we have with the State Police Narcotics/Violent Crimes Task Force, four of our area’s biggest drug dealers are now behind bars and a very large quantity of dangerous drugs will never hit the streets of St. Tammany Parish,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

