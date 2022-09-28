SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own Tuesday, after a deputy allegedly brought drugs into the correctional facility.

Investigators say multiple sources alerted them to the actions of 21-year-old Jason Allen Jr.

Allen, who was hired at the Sheriff’s office in February, is accused of selling illegal narcotics to inmates. Detectives found marijuana, suboxone, cocaine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside Allen’s vehicle.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center the same day on:

Two counts of Intent to Distribute Schedule I

One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III

One count of Drug Traffic Proceeds

One count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

One count of Malfeasance in Office

One count of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Sheriff Randy Smith released a statement about the arrest:

“This individual abused his position as an employee in the correction center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility. We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility, and if you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested.”