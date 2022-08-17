SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Slidell Police department announced some sad news on their Facebook page. According to the post, former Slidell Police Chief, Max Rodriguez passed away.

Rodriguez achieved many things with his time at the department. He served as Police Chief from 1978-1990 according to Slidell PD. The department recognized Rodriguez and the positive impact he had on the team. He was able to raise officer pay, and increase the size of the department. Along with that, he changed the department’s badge to the design that is still used today.

“The strong foundation Chief Rodriguez built for the Slidell Police Department is still being forged upon till this day. Our hearts go out to the Rodriguez family, and all who are impacted by his loss.” Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Honakers Funeral Home.