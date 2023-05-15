ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WGNO)—The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own after learning the former corrections deputy reportedly brought contraband into the jail facility.

Jail investigators reportedly informed STPSO of the incidents a week prior to the arrest, that 19-year-old jail employee Olivia Boswell had brought illegal drugs into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

As a result of the information, Boswell was fired, arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of:

Malfeasance

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS

St. Tammany Deputies report Boswell has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since Aug. 23, 2022. Sheriff Randy Smith released a statement regarding the incident and investigation:

“This individual abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility. We will not tolerate anyone brining illegal drugs into our facility. If you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested. I hold all of our employees to a higher standard, and if they break the law they will be arrested.” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith

