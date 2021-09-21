“First Responders for Life” blood drive planned for Sept. 28

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A blood drive hosted by a local fire department is looking to support first responders.
On Tuesday, September 28, St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 will host the “First Responders for Life” blood drive.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., donors are encouraged to visit Slidell City Auditorium (2056 2nd Street) and contribute to the local blood supply.
The event is a collaboration with the Slidell Police Department, Acadian Ambulance, and The Blood Center.
Organizers report that with the current state of the pandemic along with ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, local agencies are in critical need of blood.
Register for a time to donate by clicking here.
For more information, visit www.slidellfire.org.