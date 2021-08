MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., St.Tammany Parish Fire District 4 warned of an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 12 Eastbound, just before the Highway 190 overpass.

Firefighters and EMS posted about the incident on the St. Tammany Parish Fire District 4 Facebook page.

Heavy traffic delays are expected for several hours according to St. Tammany Parish Fire District 4.