Firefighters fend off blaze at Covington retirement village, all 5 residents evacuated safely

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Fire District No.12 reported a 2-alarm fire on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., firefighters received a call about smoke in the day/game room at the Village in the Oaks Retirement Community on LA Hwy 1081 in Covington, La. Upon arrival, FD12 was met with flames extending through the roof of the building.

All five residents were safely evacuated thanks to the quick action of the on-site caregiver, who according to the FD12 report said risked her own life to by entering the building multiple times to retrieve each resident one-by-one.

An initial investigation shows the fire was caused when the building was struck by lightning, which started the fire in the attic above the facility’s anti-fire sprinkler system.

The fire was brought under control by 3:53 p.m.

Other departments offering support, included St. Tammany’s FD8, Lee Road Fire Deparment and the City of Covington Fire Department.