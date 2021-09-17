FEMA will include St. Tammany private neighborhoods in debris removal

MANDEVILLE, La — Saint Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced Thursday that FEMA has agreed to include the parish’s private neighborhoods for Hurricane Ida debris removal.

Cooper says FEMA must approve the inclusion of private neighborhoods in its debris removal funding.

Private neighborhoods in St. Tammany Parish that are not gated will be handled the same as public roads. Those that do have gates will have the appropriate documentation sent to their HOA or similarly responsible party so that the debris removal can begin.

As of Sept. 8, debris removal was already underway in St. Tammany Parish.