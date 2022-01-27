MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) The FBI spent much of Thursday at a home in Mandeville, but agents revealed little about their investigative work there.

They were working at the Gaslight Condominiums on Libra Avenue. Agents entered the home and at least one of the cars in the driveway.

Some neighbors told WGNO News that they saw the man who lived in the home from time to time but did not know him.

Another neighbor who said that she knows him described him as a very likeable man who often offers to help his neighbors with any projects or work around their homes.

The FBI released the statement below when asked for comment about its investigation.

“The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 210A Libra Ave, Mandeville, LA. There was no threat to public safety. As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in the position to comment further at this time.” FBI New Orleans

By early afternoon, the agents were no longer on the premises.