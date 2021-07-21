Fatal shooting reported in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department has reported a fatal shooting in the area of North Filmore Street and Schultz Ally early Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a call and upon arrival discovered a victim suffering from injuring sustained during the shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to their injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111.