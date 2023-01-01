A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Troopers responded to a crash near Hwy 1090 involving an Acadian Ambulance driven by Crow and a straight box truck. The ambulance was coming out of Jackson county transporting a patient to a New Orleans hospital. Both vehicles were traveling west on interstate 10 when the Crow hit the rear of the box truck.

Crow was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two passengers in the Ambulance sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the box truck sustained no injuries.

“Any loss of life like this is tragic, but for a first responder to die while performing his duties is particularly sad,” Preston said. “Our entire staff offers condolences to Mr. Crow’s family and coworkers, who surely feel this loss most acutely,” stated Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back.

LSP has labeled the factor of death as accidental.

Reports noted that in a total 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10 in Slidell due to very heavy fog.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.