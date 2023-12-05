ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An excessive force claim against two St. Tammany Parish deputies was dropped, though another claim was upheld.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, Deputy Kyle Hart and Deputy Ryan Moring were accused of using excessive force when arresting a Slidell woman in May 2020.

In a video taken by the woman’s son, the court ruled that the amount of force used to overcome the woman’s resistance was necessary. Their actions were deemed reasonable under the circumstances.

A second claim against Morning, who was accused of using excessive force against the woman’s son was also dismissed, according to Smith.

Smith said the court upheld a claim of a First Amendment violation for Morning’s alleged interference with the son’s videoing of the incident.

Judge James Ho with the United States Court of Appeals pointed out that Morning was “simply attempting to secure a perimeter around the area of arrest and that the juvenile could have simply continued to video from the front porch as he was instructed”.

Additional judges on the panel expressed that there were facts that should be heard by a jury. Smith is expected to ask the courts for a rehearing on the issue.

