FOLSOM, La. (WGNO)— On Saturday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly crash near Folsom. According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, 65-year-old Frederick Wichers was killed in the crash.

Deputies from the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. while Wichers was driving a UTV. Through the investigation, deputies determined that he was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road near the intersection of Richards Road. Detectives believe that Wichers was attempting to make a U-turn when he was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck that was traveling in the northbound lane.

Wichers was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.