SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after driving the wrong way on a St. Tammany Parish interstate Wednesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi state line.

An investigation revealed that 46-year-old Gary Clark Jr. was headed west on the interstate in a Ram 1500 in the same lane as a Volvo VNL 18-wheeler truck that was headed east.

Troopers say Clark collided head-on with the truck.

It is not known if Clark was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but troopers say he suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. The Volvo driver was wearing a seatbelt but suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation as toxicology results are pending for both drivers.

LSP troopers are reminding drivers to make good decisions when getting behind the wheel.

“Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death,” said Troop L officers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts