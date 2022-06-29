SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Over the 4th of July weekend, law enforcement will conduct DWI checkpoints throughout St.Tammany Parish.

The checkpoints are part of the state-wide proactive “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over July 4th Special Wave,” aimed at combatting impaired driving.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission funded the manpower for the initiative.



“We encourage everyone to make wise choices, not just this holiday weekend, but all the time,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a cab. If all options fail, call us and we will find you a safe ride home.”