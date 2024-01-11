ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A dog was rescued by a trooper after getting loose while his owner stopped on Interstate 10 to help crash victims on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Louisiana State Police reported multiple crashes happened around the Louisiana and Mississippi state line on Wednesday. At the scene, Trooper Todd Henry noticed the pooch, Toby, darting through traffic.

According to LSP, Toby’s owner had stopped at the crash sites to help out. It was then that he managed to jump out of the car.

Toby’s owner had already reached out to LSP to report his companion missing. A few hours later, Toby was back in his care.

“Good Job, Trooper Henry and Louisiana State Police Troop L, for staying vigilant and going above and beyond, not just for people but for our furry friends too,” LSP posted to Facebook.

