SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a suspect accused of shooting a man on Thursday night. According to deputies, 18-year-old Keith Cotton is wanted for allegedly shooting a victim at the intersection of Brookter Street and Nottingham Lane.

STPSO says that around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the location, and when they arrived they found a man with “non-life threatening gunshot wounds.” Throughout the investigation, detectives say that they discovered Cotton shot the man after he approached his car. Deputies say that the man’s girlfriend was inside Cotton’s vehicle at the time of the incident.

STPSO issued a warrant for Cotton’s arrest for one count of Attempted Second-degree Murder. Anyone with information about Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or 911.