COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a 54-year-old man dead in St. Tammany Parish on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Reports state the crash happened near Gotti Road around 5:00 a.m.

Troopers say Lonnie Sanchez, of Covington, was traveling on LA Hwy 25 when he impacted a freightliner.

Sanchez was brought to a hospital where he later died.

There were no other reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

