COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A Covington man is behind bars after the discovery made during a traffic stop.
On the night of May 12, at about 10:30 p.m., a St. Tammany Parish deputy witnessed a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving with illegal window tint and no license plate on Highway 59 and attempted to pull them over.
Deputies say the driver refused to stop and fled on Casril Drive, turned onto Soell Drive, pulled into a driveway, got out, and ran into the woods. Investigations identified the driver as 35-year-old Jamal Harrison.
Harrison was later located and taken into custody. A search of the truck led deputies to discover:
- 8.3 grams of fentanyl
- 38.1 grams of crack cocaine
- 36.8 grams of powdered cocaine
- 240.4 grams of methamphetamine
- 65.8 grams of marijuana
- 1 Gabapentin 600 MG pill
- 25 Gabapentin 100 MG pills
- 10 Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills
- A9mm handgun
- $1,792 in cash
He is now booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of:
- Illegal window tint
- No License Plate Light
- Driving Under Suspension
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons While in Possession of CDS
- Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (fentanyl)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (crack cocaine)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (powder cocaine)
- Possession of Schedule II (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride)
- Possession of Legend Drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting an officer (two counts)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- An outstanding warrant through the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for additional distribution charges
“I am proud of the work of the deputy who made this traffic stop and successfully removed a large amount of very dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.
