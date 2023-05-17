COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A Covington man is behind bars after the discovery made during a traffic stop.

On the night of May 12, at about 10:30 p.m., a St. Tammany Parish deputy witnessed a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving with illegal window tint and no license plate on Highway 59 and attempted to pull them over.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and fled on Casril Drive, turned onto Soell Drive, pulled into a driveway, got out, and ran into the woods. Investigations identified the driver as 35-year-old Jamal Harrison.

Harrison was later located and taken into custody. A search of the truck led deputies to discover:

8.3 grams of fentanyl

38.1 grams of crack cocaine

36.8 grams of powdered cocaine

240.4 grams of methamphetamine

65.8 grams of marijuana

1 Gabapentin 600 MG pill

25 Gabapentin 100 MG pills

10 Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills

A9mm handgun

$1,792 in cash

He is now booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of:

Illegal window tint

No License Plate Light

Driving Under Suspension

Illegal Carrying of Weapons While in Possession of CDS

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (fentanyl)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (crack cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (powder cocaine)

Possession of Schedule II (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride)

Possession of Legend Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an officer (two counts)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

An outstanding warrant through the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for additional distribution charges

“I am proud of the work of the deputy who made this traffic stop and successfully removed a large amount of very dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

