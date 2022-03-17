COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a 17-year-old Covington High School student on Wednesday for “terrorizing” charges after making a threatening social media post.

According to the STPSO report, an employee with the St. Tammany Parish School System and numerous parents contacted authorities after they saw a Snapchat post made by the teen referencing plans to conduct a shooting at the school the next morning.

A screenshot of the post was shared numerous times on Facebook.

STPSO deputies arrested the teen, who admitted to making the post, but said the content was misinterpreted.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of L.R.S. 14:40.1 Terrorizing.

STPSO placed additional law enforcement personnel at Covington High School and at nearby Fontainebleau High School on Thursday morning to provide additional security and to ease concerns of parents and students at those schools.



“We have made it very clear all threats will be investigated, and enforcement action will be taken if warranted,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools. Parents, I urge you, to please speak with your children. Comments and threatening posts, even if made in a joking manner, are nothing to joke about and could lead to criminal charges.”